Challenger Little League holds opening day in Luzerne County

Challenger Baseball is the Little League's adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was opening day for a Little League in Luzerne County.

Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball Little League held its opening ceremonies and first games of the season at Evercor Field at the Bog Recreational Ppark.

Organizers say it's encouraging to see how all the kids work together as a team.

"These kids see a little kid struggling, they'll run out to the field and help them run the bases. They'll help their friend come out and bat. It's just amazing to see the growth in these kids just with the teamwork they learn and how to be a team player. It's just amazing," said Heather Dapkins, Vice-President, Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball.

Any individual with a physical or intellectual challenge can participate in Challenger Little League.