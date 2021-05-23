Volunteers spruce up Lackawanna County cemetery

The Shady Lane Cemetery got some much-needed care on Sunday.

With Memorial Day right around the corner, a group of volunteers in Lackawanna County spent their day cleaning up a cemetery.

Volunteers from Veterans Promise spruced up Shady Lane Cemetery in South Abington Township.

People say the cemetery was in dire need of weed-whacking and grass cutting.

Organizers believe our veterans deserve the highest honor when they are laid to rest, so this was their way of giving back to those who have sacrificed so much for us.

"The part that I love about it is, you know, us veterans, the guys who came out here who are veterans, we get to talk and have some camaraderie, and we're doing something with a task and purpose, and that's so important to our veteran community," said organizer David Ragan.