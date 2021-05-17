Honoring those who came before us by cleaning cemetery

A woman from Wyoming County is spending practically every night cleaning up a cemetery near her home. It's a final resting place for dozens of veterans.

MESHOPPEN, Pa. — Samantha Telesk doesn't know much about the people buried here in the Old Mowry Cemetery in Meshoppen, but she knows this place needs some care.

Some headstones have fallen over, empty cans scattered about, and overgrown grass. Telesk has made it her mission to improve this final resting place that's home to dozens of veterans.

"I actually became interested in cemeteries when I was young. I was walking through one that was right by my house, it was very small, and I came across a stone that just said, 'baby,' and it kind of broke my heart. Ever since then, whenever I have the chance to stop, I usually take care of anybody's grave that needs a little extra love that might not have loved ones here anymore."

This is a much bigger project, but she's already seeing the fruits of her labor - uncovering the stories of people buried here who have been made anonymous from years of neglect. That includes Frank Feverstein, who died in 1871 at the age of 22.

"He is a veteran, from what I can tell, and he actually drowned here in the Meshoppen Creek. And it says that on his stone, I was able to see that once I cleaned him up some," said Telesk.

She's also working on getting a staircase built because right now, there's not a good way to get into the cemetery. Telesk climbs up a steep bank every time, all while carrying her equipment.

And she does it by herself.

"I spend about an hour every night, I put my daughter to bed usually, and my son stays with his father, and I come down here for about an hour and a half. And then on Sundays, I spend as much time as I can."

It's a lot of work, but she says it's worth it to make sure these veterans are not forgotten.

"I think it's really important that we take care of them. A family friend Syndey Holdren said to me this morning. She also takes care of cemeteries. She said, 'We are because these people came before us. And I think that's so true."