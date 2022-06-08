Veterans receive plants in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a special delivery for some veterans in Lackawanna County.
Volunteers with Scranton Tomorrow and Neighborworks NEPA were at the Gino Merli Veteran Center.
They potted more than 150 spider plants to gift to the residents there.
"During the pandemic, I'm sure that they've suffered with isolation more than any of us so we want them to know that the community supports them and loves them and thanks them for their service. So and also just a little bit of green and life in their room can go a long way to brighten their moods," said Steve Ward of Scranton Tomorrow.
Some of the veterans also helped in potting those plants.
It is just one event that's part of Scranton's City Pride campaign.
