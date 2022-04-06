Pride flag raised in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Representatives from QueerNEPA and the Rainbow Alliance were on hand for the raising of the LGBTQA+ Pride Flag at Scranton City Hall Saturday morning.
Advocates say the month is also about embracing equality.
"It's important for the LGBTQA+ community because we are finding and battling discrimination, discrepancies, fighting laws that they're trying to tell us that we're not allowed to do this to do that basically saying we are not human and we are human. We are human beings and we should be treated as such and equal to everybody," said Nicole Hall, Chairman of QueerNEPA.
Pride month marks the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City that kicked off the gay and transgender rights movement.
