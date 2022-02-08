Veteran turns 103 in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's National Night out and National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, and in Lackawanna County, it's a veteran's birthday. And he's celebrating quite the milestone, he turned 103 years old Tuesday.
Morris Kashuba is a resident at the Gino Merli Veterans Center in Scranton, and the staff surprised him with a party Tuesday afternoon.
Kashuba served with the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1946 and earned 3 Bronze Stars.
Pennsylvania's Deputy Adjutant General was on hand to present Kashuba with a special military coin.
The staff at Gino Merli says Kashuba is pretty sharp and enjoys a can of Mountain Dew every day.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.