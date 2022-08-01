Pocono Beverage Trail passport launches

The Poconos now has a new tool for those in search of the perfect adult beverage.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — There is always a new beer on tap at Barley Creek Brewing Company near Tannersville.

Barley Creek Director of Brewing Matt Doughty said there is something for everyone.

"We try to do it at least 3-4 times a month, but were brewing 3-4 times a week usually here. Just for in-house use mostly," Doughty said.

With the new Pocono Beverage trail passport, beer, wine, or spirit drinkers can easily check out more than a dozen locations across the Poconos.

The free digital passport launched by the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau will let users find participating locations, score deals on food and drinks, and earn points toward rewards including trail swag.

"It's kind of bringing the best of technology into travel and tourism to make it easier for the guest. If for instance, you're just into brews, this gives you a way to kind of find it quickly and plan your vacation around it," Chris Barrett, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, said.

Visitors can use the new Pocono Beverage trail to see which breweries, wineries, or even distilleries are nearby.

Employees at Barley Creek Brewing Company said they hope this will draw more customers through their door.

"It's exciting to have something to draw customers in and you know we try to support other local breweries and wineries. You know it's not a competition. It's more of like a family of people making great products," Doughty said.

More locations will be added to the digital pass lineup over the next couple of weeks.

For more information on the Pocono Beverage trail passport, click here.