University of Scranton showing support for Ukraine

The university showed their support by lighting their Gateway sign with colors of the Ukrainian flag on Saturday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The University of Scranton has lit up its Gateway sign with the colors of the Ukrainian flag to show support.

Officials with the university say they're joining with others across the world, and here at home, as they pray for peace and freedom to be restored to the country and their people.

Newswatch 16's Marshall Keely recently spoke with University of Scranton Political Science Professor Dr. Gretchen Van Dyke as well as History Professor Dr. Sean Brennan on the intensifying conflict.

To learn more, click the story below.