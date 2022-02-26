Praying for peace in Ukraine

Ukrainian-Americans in Scranton are using prayer to help heal and offer support for their homeland.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A somber yet hopeful feeling filled the inside of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Scranton.

Parishioners gathered to pray and lend support to those in Ukraine, some of them family and friends.

"Everyone here has relatives that either came from Ukraine. Some of us are first-generation, others it's grandparents, parents, great grandparents./ so right now it's very difficult to see people there suffering because in our minds that's our family members," said Maria Ruane a parishioner.

Songs were sung, and prayers were said for all the Ukrainian lives lost since the Russian invasion.

"We will continue to pray every day for peace because when we pray we saved lives, in a spiritual way," said Rev. Myron Myronyuk, of St.Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

Jean Pedley is a parishioner at the church. She says the attack, on her people, is surreal.

"Never, ever would I see communist tanks rolling into Ukraine again. It was only 30 years that they had their independence so they've been working you know slowly to get out but I never thought I'd see the day people would be subjected to that again," said Jean Pedley.

Anyone that's looking to heal or pray for those in Ukraine is welcome at St. Vladimir. Parishioners tell Newswatch 16 they're now hoping to extend that help with monetary donations they're collecting.

"We will always say prayer is first but there is always the need for monetary donations," Ruane said. "I know a lot of people want to help out immediately and send over supplies but it's very difficult right now."

To donate, checks may be made out to St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church, 430 N. 7th Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.

The church will be holding upcoming prayers for Ukraine.

Divine Liturgy guide for the first week of Lent and Peace in Ukraine.

Sunday, February 27th: 10:30 a.m. Divine Liturgy Sunday of the Cheese Fare God's blessing for His people

10:30 a.m. Divine Liturgy Sunday of the Cheese Fare God's blessing for His people Sunday, February 27th: 5:00 p.m. Moleben to the Mother of God and Rosary for Peace in Ukraine

5:00 p.m. Moleben to the Mother of God and Rosary for Peace in Ukraine Monday, February 28th: 9:00 a.m. Divine Liturgy St. Andrew Canon & Panahyda

9:00 a.m. Divine Liturgy St. Andrew Canon & Panahyda Tuesday, March 1st: 8:20 a.m. Divine Liturgy Blessing for Ann Stec by The Lilik Family

8:20 a.m. Divine Liturgy Blessing for Ann Stec by The Lilik Family Wednesday, March 2nd: 6:00 p.m. Divine Liturgy Presanctified Liturgy

6:00 p.m. Divine Liturgy Presanctified Liturgy Thursday, March 3rd: 8:20 a.m. Divine Liturgy +Yaroslav Matieshko by Family

8:20 a.m. Divine Liturgy +Yaroslav Matieshko by Family Friday, March 4th: 8:20 a.m. Akafist to the Passion of Christ & Panahyda

8:20 a.m. Akafist to the Passion of Christ & Panahyda Saturday, March 5th: 4:00 p.m. Divine Liturgy +I.M.O priests, parishioners & friends

4:00 p.m. Divine Liturgy +I.M.O priests, parishioners & friends Sunday, March 6th: 10:30 a.m. Divine Liturgy First Sunday of Lent God's blessing for His people