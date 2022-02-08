Two winning lottery tickets sold in Lackawanna County

Two winning lottery tickets were sold in the past week in Lackawanna County.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania lottery retailers sold winning tickets in Lackawanna County.

While it may not have been the Mega Millions jackpot, someone in our area made out with some cash after Friday's drawing.

A ticket sold at Joe's Kwik Marts on Keyser Avenue in Scranton matched all five white balls but not the yellow mega ball.

That makes it worth $2 million.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

The ticket that won the $1 billion jackpot was sold in Illinois.

A Powerball with power play ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, July 30, drawing was sold in Taylor.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball

Fast Lane Mart in Taylor earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.