Mega Millions reaches second highest jackpot in game history

Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin went to Monroe County where lottery fever is spreading.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Whether you're playing with two bucks or twenty, a lot of people say now is the time to play the lottery.

At a staggering $1.2 billion dollars, the Mega Millions jackpot kept the lines going inside the Kinsley Market Shop Rite in Brodheadsville.

There were no winners for Tuesday's jackpot of $830 million. Since then, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown by an estimated $370 million.

With this much money on the line, even the folks who play the lottery only once in a while are getting in on the action.

"Not a lot, but I do play every now and then when the pot gets pretty wealthy like it is today," said Ricky Williams, Effort.

"I think I started playing with this one when it was at 300 million. I have been playing every, twice a week," said Kathy Stephens, Albrightsville.

The Mega Millions jackpot hit $1.5 billion back in 2018; a woman from South Carolina won that. This current jackpot is the second highest in the game's history.

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced lottery player. Customers say it only takes one ticket and some luck to change someone's life.