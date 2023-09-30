x
Lackawanna County

Two Scranton police officers treated after stair collapse

Officials say two officers were taken to the hospital after falling more than 10 feet during an investigation along Matthew Avenue Saturday morning.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — Two Scranton police officers were taken to the hospital after a stair collapse in Scranton Saturday morning.

Officials say the officers were investigating an incident along the 800 block of Matthew Avenue in the city around 11:30 a.m. when a set of exterior stairs collapsed, causing them to fall more than 10 feet.

Both were taken to the hospital to be treated. One suffered moderate injuries and was released; the other remains at the hospital for further evaluation.

