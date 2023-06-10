Tractor-trailer rollover on Casey Highway in Lackawanna County

The wreck happened Friday morning on the Exit 1 off-ramp.

THROOP, Pa. — A rig wreck slowed traffic for drivers in part of Lackawanna County Friday morning.

According to state police, a tractor-trailer hauling rolls of paper lost control on the Exit 1 ramp off the Casey Highway (Route 6) in Throop around 10 a.m.

The driver was taken to the nearby hospital with serious injuries.

PennDOT estimates the area will reopen to traffic around 3 p.m.

