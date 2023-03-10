Lackawanna County Native brings home World Drag Racing Title

He's off and he can't be stopped.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — He's off and he can't be stopped. Joanthan Allegrucci taking the NMCA drag racing world by storm- in just his first year competing.

"We ran a couple races just thought 'hey we'll get out and have fun this year, let's hope we win one.'," Jonathan recalls.

But, he didn't hit the brakes, at just one win. He kept going full throttle, and took home the title of NMCA World Drag Racing Champion in Indianapolis back on Septmeber 24th.

"That's the scary part , there's only way from the top, right?," he laughs.

While he's starting his career, all the way at the top, his dad, Nunzi Allegrucci, says the love for racing all started in Scranton.

"We watched him come up from quarter midgets to this, he raced micros for a while," explains Nunzi.

However, that passion grew into something bigger, 1,400 horsepower, bigger.

"Well it all started when Chrystler sent me a book on these factory race cars," explains his dad.

After talking it over with a family friend who collects cars, the Allegrucci's first factory drag racer was purchased in 2011.

Nunzi recalls, "I said 'what are we going to do with that'? He goes 'I don't know we'll figure out something'. Jonathan overheard us and said, 'I'll drive it!."

Since then, Jonathan's been in the driver's seat and hitting speeds of 180 miles per hour, ever since.

"It's the best seat in the house, right?," asked Jonathan.

While he just started competing in drag racing this past year, it's no surprise he ended up behind the wheel. He's following in his dad's tracks.

"We were little kids watching him, local dirt tracks. he got out of it so we could run, when I say 'we' I mean by brother and I'," Jonathan explained.

Now, his dad's along for the ride as well, all the way to the winner's circle.

" As a parent, the first thing is you think is, 'get down the safe'. The next thing is 'win'," he said.

"You got to do your own thing, run your own race you can't worry about the guy in the next lane. You got to do your job, and if you do it right, it all works out," added Jonathan.

While Jonathan's not sure what the future holds, he's grateful for where this road, has taken him.