Ruling stops all races at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds

Racing is no more after a court ruling stopped all dirt track races at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — "My husband came down and said they just made a ruling that they are done with the races, and my first reaction was well, thank you," said Dana Slusser, Bloomsburg.

Dana Slusser and others who live along the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds are finally at ease after a court ruling shut down all future races to be held at the area's historic dirt track.

The track was updated two years ago so that the venue could host more races. Slusser says since then, it's been nothing but problems, "It's not worth it for most of us, it's just too much of a hassle, it's too noisy, it's too dirty, we just didn't like it."

The stoppage all comes down to a noise ordinance that, until November of last year, the fairgrounds was exempt to.

Sean Logsdon, an attorney for the Bloomsburg Fair Association, says this all came after thousands of dollars were spent on track upgrades, and races had already started.

"We are disappointed with the ruling; however, we will comply," said Sean Logsdon Esq., Attorney for the Bloomsburg Fair Association.

While all races this week and for the foreseeable future will be canceled, Attorney Logsdon says the fair association does plan to pursue future legal action.

"Of course, not only the promises that were made by the town when they gave us the permits and the occupancy permits to upgrade this racetrack but also constitutional concerns that relate to the ordinance itself," said Logsdon.

John Long lives near the fairgrounds. He says dealing with the nearby noise has become easier, and he believes the glory days of dirt track racing at the fair grounds are long gone.

"Cut your losses and move on; you know it's pretty bad when, for say, you're fighting your brother, you're fighting the town here," said John Long, Bloomsburg.