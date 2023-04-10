Community gears up for annual Steamtown Marathon in Scranton

The marathon is a decades long event that businesses and volunteers in Downtown Scranton look forward to every year.

SCRANTON, Pa. — More than 1,000 runners are getting ready to hit the blacktop for the 26th Steamtown Marathon in Lackawanna County.

It is a decades long event that businesses look forward to every year.

Matthew Byrne, owner of Scranton Running, is counting down to the 26th running.

“It's a celebration of running for sure, especially for distance running in our area,” said Byrne.

He said he looks forward to it every year.

“The fall foliage brings people in from out of town or at least it's a nice way to showcase our area this weekend in many ways,” said Byrne.

While he is not running in the big race, Byrne said he expects many participants to come in for last minute items to help get them over the finish line.

“Some bandages some braces, maybe some socks and nutrition going out this week,” said Byrne.



The number of racers signed up this year has not reached the same heights as races held prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right now 1,009 runners registered...35 states, they are coming from and three states there are well over triple digit entries,” said Bill King, the race director.

However, King said they still need thousands of volunteers.

“There's no way this marathon could take place if it weren't for the probably well over 2,000 to 3,000 volunteers,” said King. “I believe there's close to 240 intersections that have to be covered on both sides of the street from start to finish.”

For the last six years, Kyle Brazen of Cedar Bicycle and more than a dozen others have kept intersections safe for hand cyclists.

“A majority will actually leave here about 5:00, 5:15 in the morning and we ride our bikes up to forest city, wait for the start and ride a long side them and keep them safe,” said Brazen.

Although his job does not end until the last runner crosses the finish line, Brazen said it is all worth it.

“To see the energy and enthusiasm everyone has, it's a great event, they do a great job putting it on and it's just a fun day,” said Brazen.



The weekend long event will begin Saturday, Oct. 7 at Scranton High School with the Race Expo where runners will sign in and get their final instructions.

Race day is on Sunday. The marathon will begin at 8:00 a.m. at Forest City High School and the runners will cross the finish line along North Washington Avenue in Downtown Scranton.