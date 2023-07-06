Interstate 81 traffic shuts down due to tractor-trailer fire

The driver got out safely, but both southbound lanes were closed as crews put out the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FLEETVILLE, Pa. — A tractor-trailer fire shut down southbound lanes on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in Greenfield Township between the Glenwood, Lenoxville exit and the Tompkinsville, Fleetville exit.

The driver got out safely, but both southbound lanes were closed as crews put out the fire.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.