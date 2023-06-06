Five injured in crash in Columbia County

Several helicopters had to abort transferring victims due to the smoke conditions.

CENTRALIA, Pa. — A motor vehicle crash sent five minors to the hospital after several were ejected from their vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials say it happened just after 5 o'clock along Route 42 in Centralia.

Only one vehicle was involved in the SUV rollover.

Three were ejected, and one was trapped.

One victim was airlifted to a hospital.

At least two more would have been flown by other helicopters but due to the heavy haze and smoke across the area from wildfires in Canada, the choppers had to abort.

Of the victims, four had serious injuries, and one with minor injuries.

All were taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

State Police are reconstructing the crash to figure out how the wreck happened.