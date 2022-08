The Fraternal Order of Police Scranton/Dunmore Chapter presented a check for $32,500 to the Gino Merli Veterans Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — A veterans center in Scranton got quite the boost Monday.

The Fraternal Order of Police presented a check to the Gino Merli Veterans Center for $32,500.

All that money was raised at the first-ever Heroes Helping Heroes Golf Tournament, which was held in June at Mount Airy Casino.

Those dollars will go a long way in putting on all sorts of programs and activities for our veterans to enjoy at the Gino Merli Center in Scranton.