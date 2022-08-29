Road closures set for visit from President Biden

The president is scheduled to visit Wilkes University on Tuesday to speak about gun violence in America. Roads and highways on his route will be closed.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Preparations are underway ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to Luzerne County Tuesday afternoon.

Pres. Biden is scheduled to speak at Wilkes University's Marts Center.

PennDOT is giving drivers a heads-up that there will be intermittent closures along major roadways in our area.

Air Force One is expected to land around 2 p.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

From there, he'll travel to Wilkes-Barre to speak at Wilkes University's Marts Center on South Franklin Street.

According to the White House, Biden will speak about his Safer America Plan and efforts to reduce gun crimes across the nation.

As the president makes his way to and from the Diamond City, PennDOT says there will be intermittent road closures in effect between 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on:

Interstate 81 north and south between the Moosic exit (180) and Highland Park Boulevard exit (168),

The North Cross Valley Expressway (Route 309), north and southbound, between the Kingston/Forty Fort exit (4), all the way to the Interstate 81 interchange, including portions of Route 115.

If you don't have to travel on Interstate 81 or the North Cross Valley Tuesday afternoon and evening, you may way to avoid the area or find an alternate route.

Pres. Biden was supposed to visit Wilkes-Barre last month but had to cancel at the last minute after testing positive for COVID-19.