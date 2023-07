Police describe it as a grab-and-go.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — There was a theft at a jewelry store inside a mall in Lackawanna County.

Dickson City police describe it as a grab-and-go.

They won't say what was taken or how much it was worth from Zales.

But they do tell us the suspect was a man in his 50s, wearing a COVID-style mask.

No one was injured in the theft at the Viewmont Mall.