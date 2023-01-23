Tax preparer sent to prison on fraud charge

Donald Royce was sentenced on Monday for stealing more than $250,000 from his clients.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — A former Scranton tax preparer has been sentenced for tax fraud.

Investigators say Donald Royce, 46, who now lives in Florida, drew up false tax returns for clients in 2014 and stole checks meant to pay the IRS and put them in his own account.

After Royce was indicted in 2017, officials say he faked symptoms of a brain injury so that he would be found incompetent to stand trial. He pleaded guilty to tax fraud last year.

Royce was sentenced on Monday to 46 months in prison for stealing more than $250,000 from his clients.