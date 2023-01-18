What's different this tax season?

The COVID era of tax breaks is a thing of the past. Newswatch 16's Emily Kress explains what that means for you as you prepare to file for your refund.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Tax preparers are gearing up for the latest changes in tax filings.

"Everything is back in check with how it was prior to the pandemic," said Mark Mihalka with Liberty Tax Service.

Liberty Tax Service near Pittston is already getting phone calls from people asking what's new.

This year's refunds may be smaller than we saw during the pandemic, as several COVID-era tax breaks have come to an end.

"If everyone remembers, in 2021, they had the advanced child tax credit payment, so if they were getting that monthly payment credit for their children, the refund might not change as much, so it is a case-by-case scenario. The earned income credit levels did increase. The standard deductions levels did increase due to inflation and the tax brackets did change, so it all depends on your withholdings," explained Mihalka.

Tax experts say it's better to wait until you have all the necessary documents to file, but don't expect that refund check right away if you are able to file early.

A law passed in 2015 is designed to help prevent tax fraud but can also slow down your refund.

"What happens with the PATH Act is they don't start processing returns with refundable returns until after February 15, so even if your return gets accepted now, don't think you're getting your refund in 21 days; you may have to wait," said Mihalka.

Tax Day this year is April 18.