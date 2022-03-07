Sticker shock in Lackawanna County as gas prices continue to climb

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with people about the big jump in prices at the pump.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Since late last week, people have been feeling the pinch as gas prices are up over $4, some places near $5 a gallon. Drivers are concerned that it's only going to get worse.

In a matter of days, prices at the pump are more than $4 a gallon and climbing. We found gas stations in Scranton and Dunmore between $4.19 a gallon and even $4.39 a gallon. With prices still on the rise, drivers are concerned.

"It's a little bit eerie, but according to the circumstances, I think just deal with it. I'm not happy about it, but we have to deal with it," said Michael Malia of Scranton.

"It was $4.02, and when I was leaving my family, it was like $4.15. It changed almost 15 cents within hours, and I was like, 'That's insane,'" Sydney Morales said.

Morales says it cost her at least $10 more to fill up Monday than it did on Friday. She believes if Russia continues its attack on Ukraine, the world's economy will suffer.

"These countries are linked, whether it's by commerce or fuel or supplies, merchandise, everything. And so when one country is affected, all the other countries are going to be affected in some way. You know, we're not this included just because we're miles away from them. You know, it all has some kind of domino effect going down the line to everybody else, especially America. We're connected to everyone."

As the prices continue to rise every day, it has people reconsidering how they do things and where they go.

"I'm already not looking forward to shopping right now. Usually, Monday is my shopping day. So it's like, 'Oh, let's look for the good deals.' And I'm already seeing the gas looking like that. So I'm like, it's going to have an effect at some point on my grocery shopping."

Some people may turn to alternative modes of transportation like bicycles. Michael from Scranton says he's thankful he has an e-bike to run his errands.

"I come up here to go grocery shopping and you wouldn't believe the amount of stuff I can fit in here. Two side bags and the backpack comes off, it's great. Good thing I found it."

You can always find the cheapest gas near you using the WNEP Gas Tracker.