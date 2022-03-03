Area gas prices top $4, highest since 2008

Drivers are feeling the pinch when filling up at the pump as the price per gallon continues to creep up, with some places over $4 a gallon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Drivers gassing up their vehicles had a bit of sticker shock at the pump—more than $4 a gallon.

Gas prices haven't been this high since 2008, and many of the gas stations we found across our area were nearing that $4 threshold and over. Some had even upped the prices per gallon over the course of just a few hours. It wasn't a pleasant sight for people pulling in to fill up.

"It keeps going up and up and up, and we don't get a break," William Berube said.

"I haven't ever seen it this high, ever, not this high," Richard Allen said. "Right down the street is $3.93 a gallon. Turkey hill is $4.07. It's terrible. I don't like it, but there's nothing I can do about it."

Teresa Barcoski says she always tries to find the place with the cheapest gas to fill her tank. She is frustrated at the rising costs and fears it's only going to get worse.

"I was up in Massachusetts and just got home, and the prices up there are over $4 a gallon already so I figured I might as well stop and get it now."

Most of the people we spoke with say they're going to keep an eye on gas prices in the coming months because they say they may adjust their travel plans if prices continue to go up.

"I won't be going to beaches or stuff as much. Probably just stay in the local areas."

AAA expects prices to continue to rise because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, especially if more sanctions are put on Russian oil and gas.

"We don't go hardly anywhere anymore. Can't afford it. Gas is too high. I think probably within a month we'll be paying $5 a gallon."

