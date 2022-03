As one of the top five producers of barley, the conflict in Ukraine could cause an increase in the price of beer.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We've heard about a spike in gas prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine but how about a spike in beer prices?

Ukraine often referred to as the breadbasket of Europe, is one of the top five producers of barley, a key ingredient in beer.

Larger beer manufacturers don't expect a huge impact but some smaller breweries say prices could see a 50 cent, or even a dollar increase per pint.