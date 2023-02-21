$850,000 to revitalize Scranton's west side

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with two local businesses giving back to the community and how this is all part of a larger, long-term plan.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The revitalization of Scranton neighborhoods continues. On Tuesday, local organizations and businesses announced $850,000 in state and local funds for projects to improve the community.

Todd Pousley is the community development manager for NeighborWorks and has helped spearhead this initiative. Pousley says the money will be used to clean up vacant lots, support small businesses, and provide home repairs and modifications for older adults.

"The work we're doing here is part of a long-term strategy that's all resident-driven. It's based on the needs and the wants and the opportunities that the people who live here and work here told us," Pousley said.

Fidelity Bank and Gerrity's Supermarkets committed to contributing $300,000 over the next six years as part of the state's Neighborhood Partnership Program. This year's contribution of $50,000 will be used for demolitions and to clean up vacant lots.

"We believe really deeply in giving back to the communities that have helped us. We wouldn't be here if we didn't have that kind of mutual relationship," said Noelle Krempasky, Fidelity Bank vice president.

"West Scranton holds a special place in our heart. West Scranton is where Gerrity's was born, was where I was born, my mom, and all my grandparents, my father, we were all born here. So, to see West Scranton get this kind of an investment in this opportunity is really wonderful," said Gerrity's owner Joe Fasula.

People taking part in this project say they hope that people in the community see change happening and want to jump in and help as well.

"Where other businesses and other homeowners may either invest in the community or take a look at the community when they might not have otherwise done that. So I think that this is something that really could spark something big," Fasula said.

NeighborWorks was able to secure funding from the state because of West Scranton's Elm Street designation.