NeighborWorks gets big funding boost

The money will help out the Aging In-place program which aims to keep older homeowners' homes more accessible so they can live at home for longer.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania is getting a big boost in funding.

One million dollars to be exact.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey and U.S. Rep Matt Cartwright visited the Electric City Friday for the announcement.

The money will help out the Aging In-place program which aims to keep older homeowners' homes more accessible so they can live at home for longer.

"Resources like this allow us to go in and really have impact to take care of some big things that need to be done in a home typically able to keep people in their homes extra 5 or 10 years which makes a huge difference," said Jesse Ergott, President / CEO NeighborWorks Nepa.

This is the second consecutive fiscal year that Senator Casey and representative Cartwright secured federal funding for community projects.