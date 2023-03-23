Special story time in Scranton

Neil Armstrong Elementary welcomed scientist and author Dr. Eva Pell.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was storytime with a special guest at an elementary school in The Electric City.

Neil Armstrong Elementary welcomed Dr. Eva Pell; she's a scientist and an author.

The third and fourth-grade students have been reading her books.

Along with reading to the kids, Pell even offered some career advice; she says do something you love.

"If it's something that you're gonna love, then you'll figure out a way to get there because there's passion, and passion should drive everybody," Dr. Pell said.

Pell says one of the highlights of her night was when the kiddos wanted to take a picture with her.