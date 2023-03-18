Kids read to rabbits at Luzerne County Library

The SPCA of Luzerne County introduced the Reading Tails Initiative at the Wyoming Free Library.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WYOMING, Pa. — A new program had kids in Luzerne County very excited.

The SPCA of Luzerne County introduced the Reading Tails Initiative at the Wyoming Free Library.

Kids age four through seven can practice reading skills by reading to an adoptable bunny.

Volunteers say the kids all had a great time reading to Jillian the bunny.

"It's fun for the parents, fun for the kids, we get them started at a young age to get them reading, and who doesn't love animals," said John Roberts, Library Director.

The SPCA and the library plan to continue the program once a month.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.