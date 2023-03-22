Birthday party held for children's library mascot

Cal celebrated his 36th birthday and made an appearance at the Lackawanna County Children's Library.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It certainly wasn't quiet at the Lackawanna County Children's Library.

Workers hosted a birthday party for their mascot, Cal.

He's appropriately named after a children's book illustrator.

Cal celebrated his 36th birthday and even made an appearance at the party.

"Cal represents the magic of the children's library, and he brings that out, the people that work here, the children fall in love with reading," said Laura Fierro of Dunmore.

Cal is well known among the storytime attendees at the library.

