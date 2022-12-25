Soup kitchen in Scranton spreading Christmas cheer

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen is known for serving 600 meals a month, offering a hot meal everyday even on christmas.
But Sunday, those who went for a meal got a little bit more.
Local high school students wrapped boxes of hygiene products for people in need to open on Christmas Day.
"You know it could be as cold as it has been, and it's been pretty brutal out there. But every day is another day where somebody doesn't have a meal, so a hot meal that we can serve every day of the week is just wonderful," said David Hollander, Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen Advisory Board President.
And because of the recent colder temperatures, volunteers handed out free blankets to help keep people warm in Scranton.
