Shoppers grab Fourth of July essentials

Newswatch 16 caught up with some shoppers in Lackawanna and Carbon counties Monday, getting everything they need before the holiday.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Lots of last-minute shopping ahead of Fourth of July gatherings.

It was a busy day at Harmony Beverage near Lake Harmony, where shoppers stopped to pick up provisions.

Managers say the weekend was busy, and with the holiday landing on a Tuesday, they hope that trend continues through the week.

"A lot of the twisted teas are doing well. Seltzers are always hot. Mich Ultra, Budweiser, slushies, everything," said Cathy Kresge, Harmony Beverage manager.

The best sellers this year were hard iced teas, seltzers, and penny candy.

At Schiff's in Scranton, Newswatch 16 found people buying up the standard ingredients like hot dogs and hamburgers.

For some, the food is great, but getting to spend time with family is even better.

"Just being together with family, life is crazy and busy, and just to slow down and enjoy the time with family and friends is the most important thing," said Jen Jackubowski, Duryea.

If you're thinking of doing some last-minute shopping Tuesday, you can find a list of what stores are open and closed on the Fourth of July by clicking here.