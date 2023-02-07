Safety reminders for Fourth of July activities

If you are heading to a state park or a trail nearby, officials at Lackawanna State Park have some advice to stay safe.

FLEETVILLE, Pa. — Lackawanna State Park is almost at capacity this Fourth of July weekend.

"Camping is a big thing this week, boating, fishing, there's a lot of trail users as trail users right over your shoulder there. So there's a lot of people out in the trails," said Park Manager Rob Barrese.

Barrese says if you're heading to the park as part of your holiday weekend adventures, there are some safety concerns to keep in mind.

"Biggest thing right now is we have a very large influx of traffic on these roads that we haven't had because at one has shut down the rerouted people through the Blue Route. So we've had quite a massive uptick in vehicles on these back roads. And there's been a number of accidents over the last few days, so people should be aware of that," Barrese said.

He says to keep park rules in mind, no fireworks are allowed in the park.

For John Morgan and his family from Scranton, you have to light it up in other ways while at the park.

While his family is having fun here this weekend, they're biggest concern is the weather.

"We definitely made some preparations, definitely extra time. Extra canopies, walls for the canopies. I'm pretty much a ponchos gotta have ponchos. It's just the basics. And any rain could main for some slippery conditions on the trails afterward," Morgan said.

"As far as the trails go, they should wear the appropriate footwear. Make sure that they have a trail map your slips and falls, and things like that are really a problem when it rained, and we've got muddy trails," Barrese added.

Just some things to keep in mind as you explore this holiday weekend in Lackawanna County.