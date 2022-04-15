Seder dinner held in Lackawanna County

This is a solemn weekend on the Jewish calendar as the 8-day observance of Passover began at sundown Friday night.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Newswatch 16 stopped by the Jewish Discovery Center near Clarks Summit Friday night as organizers prepared for the annual Seder dinner.

The meal commemorates the night the Jewish people fled Egypt to freedom.

It's faith and a sense of community that brings people to the table.

"We feel really privileged to be able to give the Jews in Clarks Summit a Passover Seder, and the ability to celebrate our Judaism properly and in a free way," said Mussie Rapoport, Jewish Discovery Center.

The Seder dinner includes eggs, which represent birth, vegetables for the coming of spring, and bitter herbs.