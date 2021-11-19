Scranton students heading back to school

SCRANTON, Pa. — News is breaking in our area's largest city.
The Scranton teachers union and school board say they have reached a tentative agreement to end the teachers' strike.
School District President Melissa McTiernan and union leader Rosemary Boland posed for a picture Friday.
The picture, posted on Twitter, shows them signing a tentative agreement to end the thirteen-day strike.
Students will head back to school on Monday.
Teachers still must ratify a new contract.
Teachers hit the picket lines on Wednesday, November 3, and could have struck through November 30.
They have to get in 180 days of instruction before the end of June.