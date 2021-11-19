Scranton students heading back to school

Teachers hit picket lines on Wednesday, November 3, and could have struck through November 30.

SCRANTON, Pa. — News is breaking in our area's largest city.

The Scranton teachers union and school board say they have reached a tentative agreement to end the teachers' strike.

School District President Melissa McTiernan and union leader Rosemary Boland posed for a picture Friday.

Signing the TA with Superintendent Missy McTiernan #SchoolsOurKidsDeserve #FairContractNow pic.twitter.com/2F13MJLldq — Scranton Federation of Teachers (@sftlocal1147) November 20, 2021

The picture, posted on Twitter, shows them signing a tentative agreement to end the thirteen-day strike.

Students will head back to school on Monday.

Teachers still must ratify a new contract.

