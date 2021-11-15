Teachers strike in Scranton drags on despite late-night negotiations

There's possible movement in the Scranton teacher strike. The board says it's studying a proposal from the union.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The teachers union and the Scranton school board negotiated for several hours. The school board released a statement just before 1 a.m. on Monday.

Hundreds of unionized teachers hit the picket line on November 3. After Sunday night's negotiating session, the school district released a statement.

It says there is still no new agreement, but the teachers union made a proposal.

The school board did not release details, but it did say the proposal will be analyzed and the board will respond.

The date and time of the next negotiating session has not been announced.

Issues in the strike include current pay, back pay, and benefits.

Scranton teachers have been working under the terms of an expired contract for five years.

The state says the strike has to end by November 30, so students get in 180 days of education by the end of June.