Townhall held by striking teachers in Scranton

Teachers have been working without a contract for the last five years.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The teacher's strike in Scranton will continue Friday.

Teachers held a town hall to answer questions from parents at the Twentieth Ward Social and Athletic Club.

Public schools in the Electric City have been closed since November 3.

The parents who we heard speak were decidedly pro-teachers.

"The fact that our teachers are still striking enrages me. Because these people on North Washington won't put their big girl and big boy pants on and do what's right," said Tina Gonzalez. "It's been 12 days my kids have been out of school. It's been 12 days teachers have been out in the rain and cold weather instead of in their classrooms, where they want to be."

Scranton School Board members say there were contract talks today but still no deal.

The board and union will negotiate again Friday.

According to the state, the union can continue to strike until November 13.