Scranton St. Patrick's parade returns

The city's annual St. Patrick's parade that hasn't been held since March of 2019 returned Saturday morning and folks were excited to be back.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The streets of downtown Scranton were painted green once again as thousands descended upon the city for the annual St. Patricks Day parade.

"Everybody is Irish for the day," said Patrick Murphy.

Skycam 16 gives us a birds-eye view of the parade from above.

After getting canceled in 2020 and postponed in 2021 because of the pandemic, then rescheduled from last week to this because of weather, people are happy the annual tradition is finally back.

"If I was off and the weather was decent we'd haul all the kids out in strollers, but unfortunately the last few years. This is this guy's, really first experience so he's really enjoying being out here today," said Nicole Napolitano, Roaring Brook.

"It's great to get back to normal a little bit and be out all together it's wonderful," said Aimee Whelan, Dickson City.

The Irish and those who are only Irish for the day cheered as the parade made its rounds.

The all-city marching band and cheerleaders, even the Double "R" Twirlettes took part.

The Whelan family from Dickson city has been coming for the past couple of years.

"The whole family's out here. Were excited about the parade. It's finally back after this COVID thing and uh it's a beautiful day," said Arthur Whelan, Dickson City.

Parade-goers say they're happy to be able to see and hear, the Irish cheer right in downtown Scranton once again.

"It feels good to be out here all the people celebrating our culture. It's wonderful," said Whelan.

"Just enjoying the sun and being out in the community, just you know being thankful that we're safe and everybody's healthy and having a good time," said Napolitano.

Parade-goers say they are already looking forward to next year's parade.