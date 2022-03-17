Celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Scranton

It was the day when the Irish come out to celebrate and plenty of people were clad in green and enjoying a pint or two.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Andy Gavin's Eatery & Pub in Scranton isn't usually this busy on a Thursday afternoon but exceptions are made when it's St. Patrick's Day.

Keith Ford and his friends took the day off and traveled from Pittsburgh to celebrate in the Electric City.

"This is about just getting together with friends and celebrating with each other. And every year we do this annually for 10 years we figured," he said.

Bar owner Don Surace expected to have a crowd during the day and through the evening for Saint Patrick's Day, especially since it was the first day of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

"It's definitely a big plus for the younger guys. I have some teachers here that ask to put it on. Sure we'll have it on. It'll be a fun day. It'd be a long day," said Surace.

This won't be the end of the Irish festivities for Andy Gavin's this week.

The rescheduled Scranton Parade is this Saturday, and business owners hope it's another successful day.

"Last week between 12 and four was kind of slow but after six o'clock it filled right up. I think with parade day going on it'll be steadier more this week," Surace said.

When the parade was postponed last week, businesses here in downtown Scranton weren't sure what would happen but they say that they were pleasantly surprised.

"We had a very busy day from beginning to open despite the weather and not having a parade so that was good for us," Ford added.

Backyard Ale House is ready for a second shot at Parade Day crowds.

The staff here hopes people decide to celebrate again this weekend, to make up for the past two years.

"We missed a parade and you know, I mean, one being postponed and the kind of wasn't really the same. So maybe in a way, it's you know, goodness given us an extra one that we missed," said Jeff Keating Backyard Ale House Manager.

Many of the bars and restaurants that are normally open early on Parade Day will open a bit later.

Backyard Ale House will open at 11 a.m. and Andy Gavin's at noon.