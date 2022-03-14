Restaurants offering Irish fare this week

You don't have to wait until Thursday to celebrate the luck of the Irish.

GLENBURN, Pa. — The ladies who run Glenburn Grill & Bakery near Clarks Summit may not have Irish DNA, but this week, they certainly have Irish spirit.

"Everybody's Irish for St. Patrick's Day. Even me!" said owner Linda Norsen.

They've cooked up a special Irish menu leading up to St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, including traditional fare like corned beef and cabbage, and bangers and mash.

The bakery section has gone green too. There's shamrock milkshakes, green velvet cupcakes, and of course, Irish soda bread.

Linda runs the place with her daughter Jess and granddaughter Lexi.

"I hate to say it," Lexi laughed, "but I like working with my mom daily and my grandma all the time and seeing my sister and I grow up in the business."

"Sometimes, we're a little too close to each other. I'm kidding; I love spending time with them all the time," Linda said.

And so do their customers, especially around any holiday. You can always count on the restaurant and its menu to match the season.

"We do sometimes try to go a little over the top with them," Linda said.

"We're just so festive. We like to decorate, we like to theme everything. Our names are quirky little fun names that people enjoy. It's a family fun restaurant," Lexi said.

The owners say a lot of people are just looking for a reason to celebrate.

"The masks - not having to wear them, it's getting warmer out, and I think it's just a reason to get out."

"It's the beginning of spring, so people are coming out to celebrate not having snow anymore, hopefully."

Here's hoping the luck of the Irish is on our side with that one.