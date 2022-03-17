St. Patrick's Day and March Madness draws crowds in Scranton

It's a double bonus for bars and restaurants as St. Patrick's Day and the start of March Madness falls on the same day.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Irish eyes were smiling inside Whiskey Dick's on North Washington Avenue in Scranton.

That's where we found Leo Reilly having pint of ...

"Guinness, what else? I don't think anything else makes any sense does it? Not on St. Patrick's Day," he said.

Reilly has lots of Irish spirit.

He called Ireland home until the late '80s.

He lives in New York State now, but Scranton is the only place he wants to be on St. Patrick's Day.

"I love it up here. I love to get away from New York every so often I come up here and just get away," Reilly said.

In another corner of the bar, Crystal Archie from Scranton was celebrating a lucky number wedding anniversary.

She and her husband married on St. Patrick's Day 13 years ago.

"I'm always lucky. I married him, my husband so I am always lucky," Archie said.

If St. Patrick's Day is not your thing, you might be headed to the bar for the kick start of March Madness.

At Ale Mary's in downtown Scranton, plenty of people came out to watch a game

"It's been crazy. We open at four, we had people waiting at the door right away. The first bar filled up, the second bar filled up. Everyone came here," said Desirae Risse of Ale Mary's.

There were lots of basketball on lots of TV screens here.

People who came out for one reason or another say they are just happy to be back celebrating.

"It's absolutely wonderful. It's so great to be out. Everything with COVID the past few years. I mean it's just great," said Dawn Fabri-Voglano of Eynon.