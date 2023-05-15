School in Scranton to remain polling location despite asbestos

Robert Morris Elementary School will remain a polling location Tuesday despite asbestos being found inside the building.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lackawanna County leaders confirmed Robert Morris Elementary School will remain a polling location despite the discovery of asbestos inside the building.

The elementary school was closed Monday for additional cleaning and testing.

Lackawanna County officials decided to bring in its Emergency Management Agencies Mobile Command Center following air quality testing Monday evening.

The center will be parked outside the school, and voters will be able to cast their ballots there.

Anyone who may be coming to vote is asked to use the Electric Street side of the school to enter.