I-81 drivers face a crummy commute this week

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT work on interstate bridges may slow drivers this week in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

There will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 northbound from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport-Avoca exit (178) in Luzerne County to the Montage Mountain Road/Davis Street exit (182) in Lackawanna County for bridge joint repair.

The work is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

