Luzerne County

Search warrant details released for Kingston crime scene

Court paperwork reveals some of what was found in a residence next to the scene of a homicide earlier this month.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Investigators in Luzerne County have released details on why police raided a home next door to where a homicide took place and what they found.

Ryan Padovani, 22, was found dead inside his home on East Bennett Street in Kingston on May 5.

One week later, police returned to the property and raided the other side of the duplex.

Court paperwork shows that police found drug paraphernalia, bloody items, and blood on the floor.

The man who lives there, 31-year-old Walter Zolner, was not home at the time but was later arrested on marijuana charges. His bail was set at $5 million.

Kingston police have not said if the raid is connected to the homicide.

