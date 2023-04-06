Safety fair held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Leaders In Training Youth from United Neighborhood Centers held a safety fair at Weston Field on Providence Road in Scranton.
Families could participate in face painting and games while watching the Carbondale and Waverly Township K-9 unit demonstrations.
"It's nice for them to get to know these people. I know, unfortunately, we're in the day and age where our first responders don't have a very good rapport with people. So it's nice to see them, show them giving back to the community and the community getting to know them a little bit better," said Nathan Masco, Leaders in Training coordinator.
Families also received a free smoke detector at the safety fair in Scranton.
