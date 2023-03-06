x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Luzerne County

Final farewell for beloved neighborhood dog

Community members gathered along Walnut Street in Dupont Saturday to join beloved neighborhood dog Mellow on his last walk.

More Videos

DUPONT, Pa. — It was a final farewell for a beloved neighborhood dog in Luzerne County.

Every day for the past 4 years, Mellow and his owner Kevin have been walking the streets of Dupont.

But Saturday was his last walk; Mellow has cancer. 

During his final walk, community members gathered along the route to say goodbye and see the pup one last time. 

In a flyer, Mellow's owner thanked his neighbors for being so nice throughout the years and included a donation to give to a local SPCA or to buy a treat for their own dog.

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.

Before You Leave, Check This Out