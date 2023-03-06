Final farewell for beloved neighborhood dog

DUPONT, Pa. — It was a final farewell for a beloved neighborhood dog in Luzerne County.
Every day for the past 4 years, Mellow and his owner Kevin have been walking the streets of Dupont.
But Saturday was his last walk; Mellow has cancer.
During his final walk, community members gathered along the route to say goodbye and see the pup one last time.
In a flyer, Mellow's owner thanked his neighbors for being so nice throughout the years and included a donation to give to a local SPCA or to buy a treat for their own dog.
