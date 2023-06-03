Historical society celebrates 10 years

The Kingston Historical Society celebrated its 10th anniversary Saturday with a pop-up museum.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — The celebration in Edwardsville included a pop-up museum filled with exhibits the historical society has done.

The popup also had a wall of notable locals, including WNEP's very own Ann Hayes Wideman, who was known as "the weather girl" in the early days of the station.

The historical society members say it's a great way to show people everything they've worked on.

"We've worked on several projects over the past 10 years, but unfortunately, we don't have a physical place to show it, so we have to put it in storage. So this way, we bring it all out and show everybody what we've done," said Judi Nunemacher, Kingston Historical Society.

The pop-up museum will also be open again Sunday at # 33 Gateway Shopping Center in Edwardsville.