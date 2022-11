The break happened along Monroe Avenue in the city Sunday morning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews are working on a 6-inch water main break in Scranton.

A police officer spotted the water coming up from the pavement around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning and called it in.

Around 30 customers are affected by the break along the 900 block of Monroe Avenue in the city.

Officials say service should be completely restored Sunday night.