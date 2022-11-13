x
Bradford County

Identities of Bradford County fire victims released

The fire happened at a home along Bensley Street in Sayre on November 6.
Credit: WNEP

SAYRE, Pa. — The Bradford County Coroner's office has released the identities of two people found dead in a home on November 6.

RELATED: Two found dead after fire in Bradford County

Officials say crews went to the home on Bensley Street in Sayre around 4 a.m. that day to put out a fire and found a man and a woman dead inside.

Officials confirm 54-year-old Tammy Stilson and 38-year-old Andrew Bortle of Sayre both died from smoke inhalation.

But the cause of that fire is still under investigation in Bradford County.

